Suspect named after police involved shooting in Boonville

Indiana State Police are investigating after a Boonville Police Officer shot a suspect they say was threatening people with knives.

It happened at the Governor Boon Square Apartments early Friday morning.

When officers got here, they say they tried to get the man to drop two large knives.

After a few attempts, Boonville Police say an officer first tried to tase the man, but that didn't work.

That's when one of the officers shot the him.

Officers say they performed first aid until an ambulance arrived.

State Police say the suspect died at an Evansville hospital.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says the suspect is 58-year-old Marshall H. Coleman.

An autopsy is scheduled for noon Friday.

BREAKING: @ISPEvansville confirms suspect involved in shooting has died. pic.twitter.com/6U7TvGfUy3 — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) January 19, 2018

