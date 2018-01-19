Coroner determines COD to be multiple gunshots wounds to torso

According to ISP, Coleman died at an Evansville hospital. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Officer - March 2017 arrest)

Details are begging to surface about the moments that led up to a Boonville Police Officer shooting another man.

The shooting, which is being investigated by Indiana State Police (ISP), happened at the Governor Boon Square Apartments early Friday. When officers got there, they say they tried to get the man to drop two large knives.

After a few attempts, Boonville Police say an officer first tried to tase the man, but that didn't work. That's when one of the officers shot him.

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says the man is 58-year-old Marshall Coleman of Boonville. Officers say they performed first aid until an ambulance arrived. State Police say the suspect died at an Evansville hospital.

Coroner Lockyear conducted the autopsy and determined the cause of death (COD) to be multiple gunshots to the torso, which caused internal bleeding.

State Police say they have determined the 911 call came from Coleman's cell phone.

They say officers didn't see anyone else else outside other than Coleman, and no other tenants reported being threatened.

Detectives believe Coleman made the 911 call to initiate a confrontation with police.

Boonville officers Lt. Mark Hadley and Patrolman Trevor Winters are on paid administrative leave until at least Monday.

Marilyn Blackburn, Coleman's sister, says her brother recently had 3/4 of a lung removed. While he was recovering, he fell and broke his back.

She says his pain lasted longer than his prescribed pain medicine, and he couldn't get relief. Blackburn also says her brother had three children and four grandchildren and had every reason to want to live.

"He said, you don't understand, the pain is so bad, I can't take it any longer," Blackburn explained. "He wasn't in his right mind. He was hurting so bad, he wasn't thinking straight. He wasn't trying to hurt anybody. He was trying to ease his pain."

Through tears, Blackburn asked why officers couldn't just shoot his hands.

Experts say, officers are trained to stop a threat. That means aiming for the center of mass.

It also means that type of wound is usually deadly.

