Little leads Eagles, dominates with 20-20 game

University of Southern Indiana freshman forward Emmanuel Little (Indianapolis, Indiana) posted a 20-20 game in leading the Screaming Eagles to a 98-78 victory over Missouri University of Science & Technology Thursday evening at the Physical Activities Center. USI saw its record rise to14-5 overall and 5-2 in the GLVC, while Missouri S&T goes to 2-14, 0-8 GLVC.

Little was dominating with a season-high of 29 points and 21 rebounds in recording the first Eagles' 20-20 game since Aaron Nelson recorded 24 points and 23 rebounds on January 9, 2014, also versus Missouri S&T. The freshman forward was 12-of-21 from the field, five-of-five from the line; grabbed four offensive and 17 defensive rebounds; and dished out season-best four assists.

USI and Missouri S&T battled to a first half draw in nearly every statistical column, including the score of 44-44. The squads each had six leads, producing six ties.

The Miners held the largest margin of the half at seven points, 18-11, of the opening half before the Screaming Eagles went on a 10-0 run to lead 21-18 with 12:46 remaining before halftime. USI would post its largest lead of four points, 30-26, at 8:41 when Little dropped in two of his first half-high 17 points.

Little registered a double-double in the opening 20 minutes, grabbing 10 rebounds to go with the 17 points. He was a blistering eight-of-13 in the half and was one point shy of a season-high by halftime. The double-double is Little's fifth of the season.

In the second half, the Miners jumped out to a five-point lead, 49-44, with the first two buckets of the half. The Eagles, trailing 51-47, exploded on a 25-4 run to take command with a 17 point lead, 72-55. USI see the lead expand to 23 points, 96-73, during the final minute before settling for the 98-78 victory.

Little was followed by four additional Eagles in double-figures. Junior guard Alex Stein (Evansville, Indiana) was second with 18 points, while junior guard/forward Nate Hansen (Evansville, Indiana) and senior guard Marcellous Washington (Lexington, Kentucky) added 13 points each. Freshman guard Mateo Rivera (Indianapolis, Indiana) rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 points and made a season-high five steals.

The Eagles continue their three-game homestand Saturday at 3:15 p.m. when Truman State University visits the PAC. Truman State saw its record go to 11-6 overall and 6-2 in the GLVC after winning at the University of Indianapolis, 86-80, tonight. The win moves the Bulldogs from third to first in the GLVC West Division.

Saturday's USI-Truman State match-up will be sixth-annual "Hoops for Troops" Military Appreciation game to honor members of the United States Armed Forces. Veterans, military personnel and their guests will receive free tickets to the games with their military identification or proof of service at the front of the PAC. In addition to the free tickets, military members will also be given a concession stand voucher and gift.

USI is 4-2 all-time against Truman State after splitting a pair of games with the Bulldogs last year (111-89 win at Truman State; 69-68 loss in the GLVC Tournament). Guard Jeril Taylor led the Eagles with program record 50 points in the win at Truman State, while senior forward Julius Rajala posted 20 points in the GLVC Tournament loss. USI also is 3-1 against Truman State in GLVC play and 3-0 at the PAC.

Courtesy: University of Indiana Athletics