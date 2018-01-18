Jasper power plant could be demolished

A power plant in Jasper could soon be demolished if the city has its way.

The Jasper Utility Service Board is working on submitting a request for proposal for demolition right now.

The power plant sits on East 15th Street.

This power plant went into operation in 1968, but right now, it's not being used.

According to Jasper Utility Service Board officials, there is a cost associated with just keeping it there.

So, the utility board is working to try and get rid of it.

Officials said by the end of this month they hope to submit a request for proposal for demolition for the second time.

