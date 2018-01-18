Lawmakers vote to expand rape law to include sex with teens - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Lawmakers vote to expand rape law to include sex with teens

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
KENTUCKY (WFIE) -

The Kentucky House has passed a bill to expand rape statutes to include instances when older adults have sex with 16 or 17-year-olds.

The measure would declare that 16 and 17-year-olds are incapable of giving consent to sex with adults aged 28 or older. The bill passed the House Thursday and goes to the Senate.

Such adults could be prosecuted for third-degree rape when having sexual intercourse with a 16 or 17-year-old. Such an offense is punishable by one to five years in prison. Rep. Jason Petrie says the goal of his bill is to provide more protections for youngsters.

But Rep. Attica Scott worried an adult could still "use their ignorance" of a youngster's age as a defense.

The legislation is House Bill 101.

