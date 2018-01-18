Gov. Matt Bevin addresses steel crisis

This is President Trump's chance to save the American steel industry and Century Aluminum in Kentucky plays a big part in it (WFIE)

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin wrapped up a visit to the Century Aluminum Plant.

He was there days before President Trump's ruling following an investigation into the national security threat of aluminum, a material critical to the U.S.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin flat out said if the ruling isn't favorable, he doesn't think the steel industry in America will survive.

Hundreds of jobs are at stake here locally.

This is President Donald Trump's chance to save the American steel industry and Century Aluminum in Kentucky plays a big part in it.

Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 allows the president to block imports that threaten national security.

And 300 workers at this plant are banking on the President to decide in favor of them.

We're told around 10,000 steel jobs have been lost across the country over the last decade.

It's a global excess crisis, and it's caused largely by continued subsidization by foreign governments, like China, for their domestic products.

"Why should we be buying 5 million 250,000 tons from people outside of the US when there is literally no one else in the world who can produce the products that we can make in America," Governor Matt Bevin said.

