Jasper PD grows, new officers receive badges

DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) -

As the city of Jasper grows, so does the police department. Three new officers were just sworn in. Brittany Harry introduces you to them now. 

As of today, there are 24 patrolmen on the Jasper Police Department, with three new officers getting their badges. Now, they're at full staff. 

For Chief Nathan Schmitt this is exactly what he wants to see. 

"Anytime you get new blood in to help, it reinvigorates the guys on the road, and they know that help is on the way," Schmitt said. "Jasper is growing, so it's exciting to see the department grow with that to help keep Jasper safe like it has been all these years."

Some other changes could happen within the department in 2018 too. 

Jasper Police Chief Nathan Schmitt told us he is happy to have a full force. 

