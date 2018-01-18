Where's the mail? Newburgh residents go days without mail service

The U.S. Post Office motto says neither snow nor rain nor heat will stop carriers from delivering your mail, but there is something keeping mailboxes empty in some Tri-State neighborhoods.

Darlene Fischer lives in Newburgh. She said some of her neighbors still don't have mail.

Several people have been calling our newsroom and posting on our Facebook page telling us they are not getting any mail.

We went out to find out why deliveries aren't happening.

USPS said it is the weather. Some people in Newburgh told us they still have not received mail since last Thursday.

Postal officials said mail carriers will not deliver your mail if they feel it would be dangerous to get to your mailbox. Any snow or ice in the way could be to blame.

Fischer said after nearly a week, their mail carrier was finally able to make it to their place yesterday afternoon.

She said it is the first time in 13 years she can remember the weather delaying her mail.

One woman told us her neighbor went to the post office instead to pick up her packages.

Postal officials told her they were so backed up, they had not even sorted the mail yet.

"Well, I couldn't get ahold of them at the Newburgh Post Office first of all. I called the day before yesterday several times throughout the day and got no answer," Fischer said. "It was busy, so I kept calling back, and there was constantly a busy signal, so I thought they had the phone off the hook. Yesterday morning, I tried calling again, and no answered because it was still busy."

Fischer said it is not just letters that are coming late, but more important packages are delayed too.

One of their neighbors was waiting for a prescription to come in the mail.

USPS said its employees are working hard through this rare weather event.

"The weather event that the area saw this week did impact some areas due to road closures or just making the roads impassable. And then, we had issues with inaccessibility to mailboxes, but the postal service makes every attempt to deliver to all addresses," said Susan W. White with USPS Corporate Communications.

USPS told us conditions are improving, and they do not anticipate any more setbacks. If you have not cleared the area around your mailbox yet, USPS said doing that would really help their mail carriers.

USPS told us mail carriers will continue to deliver mail on their regular schedule as the weather improves. I

f you are still not getting your mail delivered, you can try calling the postal service.

The last time we called, phone wait times were about 50 minutes.

