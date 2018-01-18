ISP: Negotiators working to end standoff peacefully

Crisis negotiators are working to bring a standoff to a peaceful end in Dubois County.

Indiana State Police said a man is still barricaded in a home on Pine Ridge Road near State Road 64. That's a few miles west of Birdseye.

Authorities closed off State Road 64 is as a precaution. We're told it's shut down between cr 700E and Schnell Road.

Update: @ISPJasper is still onscene. SWAT & Negotiators are communicating with suspect. SR 64 is still closed between CR 700E and Schnell Road. Please AVOID the area. https://t.co/2smZJq2GoN — Indiana State Police, Jasper District (@ISPJasper) January 19, 2018

According to ISP, it started around 3 p.m. when a county highway worker called 911 to say someone had shot out the glass in the cab of the grater he was driving.

Trooper said the worker had facial cuts from the glass and was treated at the scene.

Authorities from several departments responded.

Officials wouldn't let our cameras close to the scene, but we're told ISP SWAT and the crisis team have made contact and are communicating with the suspect.

"Well obviously, as long as communications are going to go, we will keep communicating," said PIO Chad Dick. "If there's a breakdown, there are other decisions that will have to be made. But right now, we're in no big hurry."

State police said the weapon used to shoot out of the window was a small caliber gun of some kind.

They also said the suspect has no known history of trouble with the law.

