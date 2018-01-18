ISP: Negotiators working to end standoff peacefully - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

ISP: Negotiators working to end standoff peacefully

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) -

Crisis negotiators are working to bring a standoff to a peaceful end in Dubois County. 

Indiana State Police said a man is still barricaded in a home on Pine Ridge Road near State Road 64. That's a few miles west of Birdseye.

Authorities closed off State Road 64 is as a precaution. We're told it's shut down between cr 700E and Schnell Road. 

According to ISP, it started around 3 p.m. when a county highway worker called 911 to say someone had shot out the glass in the cab of the grater he was driving.

Trooper said the worker had facial cuts from the glass and was treated at the scene. 

Authorities from several departments responded. 

Officials wouldn't let our cameras close to the scene, but we're told ISP SWAT and the crisis team have made contact and are communicating with the suspect. 

"Well obviously, as long as communications are going to go, we will keep communicating," said PIO Chad Dick. "If there's a breakdown, there are other decisions that will have to be made. But right now, we're in no big hurry."

State police said the weapon used to shoot out of the window was a small caliber gun of some kind.

They also said the suspect has no known history of trouble with the law. 

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on TwitterClick here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 
 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • ISP: Negotiators working to end standoff peacefully

    ISP: Negotiators working to end standoff peacefully

    Thursday, January 18 2018 11:04 PM EST2018-01-19 04:04:54 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Crisis negotiators are working to bring a standoff to a peaceful end in Dubois County. 

    More >>

    Crisis negotiators are working to bring a standoff to a peaceful end in Dubois County. 

    More >>

  • Gov. Matt Bevin addresses steel crisis

    Gov. Matt Bevin addresses steel crisis

    Thursday, January 18 2018 7:01 PM EST2018-01-19 00:01:02 GMT
    This is President Trump's chance to save the American steel industry and Century Aluminum in Kentucky plays a big part in it (WFIE)This is President Trump's chance to save the American steel industry and Century Aluminum in Kentucky plays a big part in it (WFIE)
    Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin wrapped up a visit to the Century Aluminum Plant.  He was there days before President Trump's ruling following an investigation into the national security threat of aluminum, a material critical to the U.S. Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin flat out said if the ruling isn't favorable, he doesn't think the steel industry in America will survive. Hundreds of jobs are at stake here locally. This is President Donald Trump's chance to save the American stee...More >>
    Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin wrapped up a visit to the Century Aluminum Plant.  He was there days before President Trump's ruling following an investigation into the national security threat of aluminum, a material critical to the U.S. Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin flat out said if the ruling isn't favorable, he doesn't think the steel industry in America will survive. Hundreds of jobs are at stake here locally. This is President Donald Trump's chance to save the American stee...More >>

  • KSP: Suspect in officer-involved shooting charged with attempted murder of police officer

    KSP: Suspect in officer-involved shooting charged with attempted murder of police officer

    Thursday, January 18 2018 9:29 PM EST2018-01-19 02:29:38 GMT
    Authorities say it happened on Pennbrooke Avenue. (WFIE)Authorities say it happened on Pennbrooke Avenue. (WFIE)

    Detectives with the Spencer County Sheriff's Office have shed more light on what they say happened before an officer involved shooting in Owensboro.

    More >>

    Detectives with the Spencer County Sheriff's Office have shed more light on what they say happened before an officer involved shooting in Owensboro.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly