ISP: Birdseye standoff ends peacefully

A standoff has ended peacefully in Dubois County after eight hours.

It happened at a home on Pine Ridge Road near State Road 64. That's a few miles west of Birdseye.

Authorities had closed off State Road 64 between CR 700E and Schnell Road.

According to ISP, it started around 3:00 p.m. when a county highway worker called 911 to say someone had shot out the glass in the cab of the grater he was driving.

Trooper said the worker had facial cuts from the glass and was treated at the scene.

State police said the weapon used to shoot out of the window was a small caliber gun of some kind.

A SWAT team finally got inside the home after 11:00 p.m.

They say 76-year-old Virgil Crews surrendered peacefully.

Troopers say he has no known history of trouble with the law.

He's facing battery and criminal recklessness charges.

