Taking A Stand: Girl Scouts

Crisis negotiators are working to bring a standoff to a peaceful end in Dubois County.More >>
Crisis negotiators are working to bring a standoff to a peaceful end in Dubois County.More >>
Detectives with the Spencer County Sheriff's Office have shed more light on what they say happened before an officer involved shooting in Owensboro.More >>
Detectives with the Spencer County Sheriff's Office have shed more light on what they say happened before an officer involved shooting in Owensboro.More >>
This power plant on East 15th street in Jasper went into operation in 1968, but right now it's at risk of being demolished.More >>
This power plant on East 15th street in Jasper went into operation in 1968, but right now it's at risk of being demolished.More >>
The U-S Post Office motto says neither snow nor rain nor heat stops couriers from delivering your mail, but there is something keeping mailboxes empty in some Tri-state neighborhoods.More >>
The U-S Post Office motto says neither snow nor rain nor heat stops couriers from delivering your mail, but there is something keeping mailboxes empty in some Tri-state neighborhoods.More >>
Deputies say the 6-year-old is a boy the woman routinely cares for, but no further details about their relationship were provided.More >>
Deputies say the 6-year-old is a boy the woman routinely cares for, but no further details about their relationship were provided.More >>