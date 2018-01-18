Taking A Stand: Girl Scouts - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Taking A Stand: Girl Scouts

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Taking a Stand) (Taking a Stand)

My name is Cameryn Lockett, and I am a Girl Scout.  

I am the CEO of my own business, and so are thousands of other girls throughout southwest Indiana.  

We sell Girl Scout cookies.  

This year, we are bringing back the S'Mores Cookie, which was our most popular new cookie last year. Today, the Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led business in the world.  

When we sell cookies, we learn five important business skills:  

  • GOAL SETTING
  • DECISION MAKING 
  • MONEY MANAGEMENT
  • PEOPLE SKILLS, and
  • BUSINESS ETHICS

These skills will help my Girl Scout sisters and I become future leaders.  

Girl Scouts like me are selling 8 delicious varieties of Girl Scout Cookies right now all over southwest Indiana.

100 percent of Girl Scout Cookie proceeds stay right here with our local council. That means when you purchase Girl Scout Cookies you're not only getting a delicious treat—you're also investing in girls like me.

If you want Girl Scout cookies and no one has stopped by, just call the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana at 812-421-4970. That's 812-421-4970. 

We appreciate our customers and your support for Girl Scouts like me!

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • ISP: Negotiators working to end standoff peacefully

    ISP: Negotiators working to end standoff peacefully

    Thursday, January 18 2018 11:04 PM EST2018-01-19 04:04:54 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Crisis negotiators are working to bring a standoff to a peaceful end in Dubois County. 

    More >>

    Crisis negotiators are working to bring a standoff to a peaceful end in Dubois County. 

    More >>

  • Gov. Matt Bevin addresses steel crisis

    Gov. Matt Bevin addresses steel crisis

    Thursday, January 18 2018 7:01 PM EST2018-01-19 00:01:02 GMT
    This is President Trump's chance to save the American steel industry and Century Aluminum in Kentucky plays a big part in it (WFIE)This is President Trump's chance to save the American steel industry and Century Aluminum in Kentucky plays a big part in it (WFIE)
    Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin wrapped up a visit to the Century Aluminum Plant.  He was there days before President Trump's ruling following an investigation into the national security threat of aluminum, a material critical to the U.S. Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin flat out said if the ruling isn't favorable, he doesn't think the steel industry in America will survive. Hundreds of jobs are at stake here locally. This is President Donald Trump's chance to save the American stee...More >>
    Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin wrapped up a visit to the Century Aluminum Plant.  He was there days before President Trump's ruling following an investigation into the national security threat of aluminum, a material critical to the U.S. Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin flat out said if the ruling isn't favorable, he doesn't think the steel industry in America will survive. Hundreds of jobs are at stake here locally. This is President Donald Trump's chance to save the American stee...More >>

  • KSP: Suspect in officer-involved shooting charged with attempted murder of police officer

    KSP: Suspect in officer-involved shooting charged with attempted murder of police officer

    Thursday, January 18 2018 9:29 PM EST2018-01-19 02:29:38 GMT
    Authorities say it happened on Pennbrooke Avenue. (WFIE)Authorities say it happened on Pennbrooke Avenue. (WFIE)

    Detectives with the Spencer County Sheriff's Office have shed more light on what they say happened before an officer involved shooting in Owensboro.

    More >>

    Detectives with the Spencer County Sheriff's Office have shed more light on what they say happened before an officer involved shooting in Owensboro.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly