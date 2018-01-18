Taking A Stand: Girl Scouts

My name is Cameryn Lockett, and I am a Girl Scout.

I am the CEO of my own business, and so are thousands of other girls throughout southwest Indiana.

We sell Girl Scout cookies.

This year, we are bringing back the S'Mores Cookie, which was our most popular new cookie last year. Today, the Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led business in the world.

When we sell cookies, we learn five important business skills:

GOAL SETTING

DECISION MAKING

MONEY MANAGEMENT

PEOPLE SKILLS, and

BUSINESS ETHICS

These skills will help my Girl Scout sisters and I become future leaders.

Girl Scouts like me are selling 8 delicious varieties of Girl Scout Cookies right now all over southwest Indiana.

100 percent of Girl Scout Cookie proceeds stay right here with our local council. That means when you purchase Girl Scout Cookies you're not only getting a delicious treat—you're also investing in girls like me.

If you want Girl Scout cookies and no one has stopped by, just call the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana at 812-421-4970. That's 812-421-4970.

We appreciate our customers and your support for Girl Scouts like me!

