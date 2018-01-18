EPD: 2 arrested on drug charges, children living in home 'could have gotten to the drugs'

Two people are in the Vanderburgh County jail on drug charges.

Police said they went to a home on South Bedford to serve warrants.

Officers told 14 News they found synthetic marijuana in the home and ecstasy.

We're told two children lived in the home and could have gotten to the drugs.

Police arrested the children's mother, Denisha Helm.

She's facing charges of neglect and maintaining a common nuisance.

Derrick Butts was also arrested and is facing dealing, possession and maintaining a common nuisance charges.

