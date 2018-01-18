EPD: 2 arrested on drug charges, children living in home 'could - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD: 2 arrested on drug charges, children living in home 'could have gotten to the drugs'

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Derrick Butts, 38 (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Derrick Butts, 38 (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
Denisha Helm, 31 (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Denisha Helm, 31 (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Two people are in the Vanderburgh County jail on drug charges.

Police said they went to a home on South Bedford to serve warrants.

Officers told 14 News they found synthetic marijuana in the home and ecstasy.  

We're told two children lived in the home and could have gotten to the drugs.  

Police arrested the children's mother, Denisha Helm. 

She's facing charges of neglect and maintaining a common nuisance.

Derrick Butts was also arrested and is facing dealing, possession and maintaining a common nuisance charges.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

