Scam targets local businesses, poses as Vectren

Scam targets local businesses, poses as Vectren

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Better Business Bureau representatives said the person on the other end of the phone told them they were with Vectren and said they had an unpaid bill (WFIE) Better Business Bureau representatives said the person on the other end of the phone told them they were with Vectren and said they had an unpaid bill (WFIE)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

The Tri-State Better Business Bureau said they've received a number of calls recently from local businesses owners. 

They said the scammers are using Vectren's name, trying to get their money.

Better Business Bureau representatives said the person on the other end of the phone told them they were with Vectren and said they had an unpaid bill. 

They then asked for payment and said they'd cut off electric services if the person didn't pay up.

They ask for payment in the form of an iTunes or Green Dot gift card: something the BBB and Vectren said they'd never do.

"This is a scam we keep hearing about, and it's usually mid-summer or mid-winter, especially when the electricity consumption is really high," said Director of Media Services Oana Schneider. "So, we're pretty much used to this, but very rarely it happens that there's one morning when you come into work and you get five phone calls from five different business owners telling you about the same scam."

Officials said the scammers didn't get any money from the victims.

