Man accused of killing wife, attacking twin daughters seeks insanity defense

The attorney for a Vanderburgh County man accused of killing his wife and attacking his two adult daughters is seeking an insanity defense.

Clinton Loehrlein's attorney filed the intent in court Thursday afternoon.

Loehrlein was arrested last January at his home in Darmstadt.

Deputies said he shot and killed his wife, Sherry.

They said he also shot and stabbed his twin daughters who both survived.

His trial is set for next month.

