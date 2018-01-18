Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

Here are the latest food inspection reports.

Subway #15691, 631 Walnut St. Critical Violation: Disinfectant lacking for wipe rag.

McDonalds #11291, 115 S Rosenberger Ave. Critical violation: Improper storage and use of personal drinking container without a lid in prep area.. Non critical violation: Lacking thermometer in reach in cooler by front counter.

Dollar General #1620, 4829 Pollack Ave. Non critical violation: Milk cooler in need of cleaning.

American Legion Post #354, 1127 Chestnut St. Non critical violation: Improper thawing of fish and chicken.

No violations:

Just Rennie´s Catering at the Old Post Office.

Big Lots #1760.

Subway #36370.

Aldi Foods Inc #3.

Evansville Youth Care Center.

Dollar Tree #1541.

Zesto.

Subway Sandwich Shop.

Subway #30714.

Subway 520 Mary St.

Great American Cookie Co.

Edco Station.

Dairy Queen 4830 University Dr.

Spankey's Una Pizza.

Haynies Corner Market.