Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Here are the latest food inspection reports.

Subway #15691, 631 Walnut St. Critical Violation: Disinfectant lacking for wipe rag.

McDonalds #11291, 115 S Rosenberger Ave. Critical violation: Improper storage and use of personal drinking container without a lid in prep area.. Non critical violation: Lacking thermometer in reach in cooler by front counter.

Dollar General #1620, 4829 Pollack Ave. Non critical violation: Milk cooler in need of cleaning.

American Legion Post #354, 1127 Chestnut St. Non critical violation: Improper thawing of fish and chicken.

No violations:

Just Rennie´s Catering at the Old Post Office.

Big Lots #1760.

Subway #36370.

Aldi Foods Inc #3.

Evansville Youth Care Center.

Dollar Tree #1541.

Zesto.

Subway Sandwich Shop.

 Subway #30714.

Subway 520 Mary St.

Great American Cookie Co.

Edco Station.

Dairy Queen 4830 University Dr.

Spankey's Una Pizza.

Haynies Corner Market.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • ISP: Negotiators working to end standoff peacefully

    ISP: Negotiators working to end standoff peacefully

    Thursday, January 18 2018 11:04 PM EST2018-01-19 04:04:54 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Crisis negotiators are working to bring a standoff to a peaceful end in Dubois County. 

    More >>

    Crisis negotiators are working to bring a standoff to a peaceful end in Dubois County. 

    More >>

  • Gov. Matt Bevin addresses steel crisis

    Gov. Matt Bevin addresses steel crisis

    Thursday, January 18 2018 7:01 PM EST2018-01-19 00:01:02 GMT
    This is President Trump's chance to save the American steel industry and Century Aluminum in Kentucky plays a big part in it (WFIE)This is President Trump's chance to save the American steel industry and Century Aluminum in Kentucky plays a big part in it (WFIE)
    Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin wrapped up a visit to the Century Aluminum Plant.  He was there days before President Trump's ruling following an investigation into the national security threat of aluminum, a material critical to the U.S. Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin flat out said if the ruling isn't favorable, he doesn't think the steel industry in America will survive. Hundreds of jobs are at stake here locally. This is President Donald Trump's chance to save the American stee...More >>
    Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin wrapped up a visit to the Century Aluminum Plant.  He was there days before President Trump's ruling following an investigation into the national security threat of aluminum, a material critical to the U.S. Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin flat out said if the ruling isn't favorable, he doesn't think the steel industry in America will survive. Hundreds of jobs are at stake here locally. This is President Donald Trump's chance to save the American stee...More >>

  • KSP: Suspect in officer-involved shooting charged with attempted murder of police officer

    KSP: Suspect in officer-involved shooting charged with attempted murder of police officer

    Thursday, January 18 2018 9:29 PM EST2018-01-19 02:29:38 GMT
    Authorities say it happened on Pennbrooke Avenue. (WFIE)Authorities say it happened on Pennbrooke Avenue. (WFIE)

    Detectives with the Spencer County Sheriff's Office have shed more light on what they say happened before an officer involved shooting in Owensboro.

    More >>

    Detectives with the Spencer County Sheriff's Office have shed more light on what they say happened before an officer involved shooting in Owensboro.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly