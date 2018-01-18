EPD investigate shooting on southeast side

Evansville Police are investigating a shooting.

They tell us the call came in from the 4800 block of Hazelbriar Place.

Police say the victim has a gunshot would to the leg.

They say the suspect is driving could be driving a black Ultima.

Happening Now: On scene where a shooting was just reported on Hazelbriar Place. The suspect is possibly driving a 4 door black Ultima. No word on if that suspect has been caught yet or victim condition. Details to come @14News pic.twitter.com/yUO5ALy4Nt — Kate O'Rourke (@Kate14News) January 18, 2018

