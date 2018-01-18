EPD investigate shooting on southeast side - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD investigate shooting on southeast side

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville Police are investigating a shooting. 

They tell us the call came in from the 4800 block of Hazelbriar Place.

Police say the victim has a gunshot would to the leg.

They say the suspect is driving could be driving a black Ultima. 

