Evansville murder suspect pleads guilty

An Evansville murder suspect has pleaded guilty to murder.

Richard Worley pleaded guilty to murder, five counts of attempted murder, criminal recklessness, and a habitual offender enhancement.

Worley shot and killed Chanda Hatt in October 2017. Police say it happened in front of her husband and two children.

Officials say Worley will be sentenced to 85 years in prison. That hearing is set for Feb. 22.

“With this resolution, the family and friends of Chanda Hatt will not have to endure a trial. They will not have to describe the horrible events they witnessed that night,” said Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “Richard Worley will now spend the rest of his life behind bars. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Chanda Hatt during this extremely difficult period of time.”

