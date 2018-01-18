Fmr. Newburgh police officer accused of strangling victim

A former Newburgh police officer is charged with strangulation and domestic battery.

According to jail officials, 40-year-old Chad Bailey was arrested Wednesday.

Bailey's bond is set at $2,000 cash.

Brittany Harry is working on this story and will have an update tonight on 14 News.

