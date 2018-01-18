Princeton apartment complex fire started on stove; 9 families displaced

Several families are unable to go home after a fire at a Princeton apartment complex.

Dispatch says around 5:30 Thursday morning firefighters from several departments responded to a fire at Golden Tower Apartments in the 500 block of East State Street.

Fire chief: Fire started on a downstairs stove, went up the wall, and ran across the attic. 5 neighboring departments were called for help. This complex is at Race and State St in Princeton — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) January 18, 2018

According to fire officials, the fire started on a stove in the first-floor of an apartment and then spread up a wall into the attic area where the flames spread.

Firefighters cleared the scene just after 9 a.m., but we're told nine families who live at the complex were displaced because the whole building will need to be remodeled. The Red Cross has been called in to help them out.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

