One person taken to hospital after Evansville fire

One person was taken to the hospital because of a house fire in Evansville.

It happened early Thursday morning on Rosemarie Avenue.

Structure fire 1200 block of Rose Marie in Evansville. EPD tells me it started as a chimney fire. @14News pic.twitter.com/8HBvALuLfD — Kirk Duncan (@kdunk98) January 18, 2018

An investigator with the Evansville Fire Dept. says the fire started in the home's chimney. It then spread to the wall and attic, making it hard for firefighters to get to the flames.

Two people were home at the time, one of them was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

