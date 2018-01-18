One person taken to hospital after Evansville fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

One person taken to hospital after Evansville fire

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
The fire happened early Thursday morning on Rosemarie Avenue. (WFIE) The fire happened early Thursday morning on Rosemarie Avenue. (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

One person was taken to the hospital because of a house fire in Evansville.

It happened early Thursday morning on Rosemarie Avenue.

An investigator with the Evansville Fire Dept. says the fire started in the home's chimney. It then spread to the wall and attic, making it hard for firefighters to get to the flames.

Two people were home at the time, one of them was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

