Stein named to Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List

University of Southern Indiana junior guard Alex Stein (Evansville, Indiana) was named to the Small College Basketball's Top 100 Watch List for the Bevo Francis Award.

The Bevo Francis Award was been established to honor the Small College Basketball player who has had the finest overall season. Small College Basketball includes NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, USCAA and NCCAA.

This marks the third season for the Bevo Francis Award, which was previously given to Dominez Burnett of Davenport University in 2016 and Justin Pitts of Northwest Missouri State University in 2017.

Stein, who leads the Screaming Eagles in scoring with 19.2 points per game this season, has risen to seventh all-time at USI in scoring with 1,291 career points. The 2017 preseason All-American has posted 65 double-digit scoring games, 18 with 20-or-more points, during his career and has established a new USI career mark for free throws made (360).

The Bevo Francis Award Watch List will dwindle to 50 on February 15 and 25 on March 15. The finalists are to be announced on March 31 and the winner will be announced on April 2.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations