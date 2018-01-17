Eagles start three-game homestand Thursday

University of Southern Indiana Women's Basketball begins a three-game homestand Thursday at 5:30 p.m. when it hosts Missouri University S&T at the Physical Activities Center.

The No. 15/21 Screaming Eagles (13-2, 5-1 GLVC) also host Truman State University Saturday at 1 p.m. as well as the University of Wisconsin-Parkside January 25. Saturday's tilt with the Bulldogs is the sixth annual Hoops for Troops Military Appreciation game to honor members of the United States Armed Forces.

Veterans, military personnel and their guests will receive free tickets to the USI-Truman men's and women's basketball doubleheader with their military identification or proof of service at the front of the PAC. In addition to the free tickets, military members also will be given a concession stand voucher and gift.?

USI Women's Basketball Notes (1/16/18)

• Eagles use big runs in last two wins. USI Women's Basketball earned a 71-58 home win over Indianapolis last Thursday and a 67-59 road win over Bellarmine Monday night. In both games, the Eagles used big second-half runs to earn the win. Against UIndy, USI used a 16-0 run that took up a combined three minutes between the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth. USI used runs of 10-0 and 16-2 to best Bellarmine.

• Leaders. Senior guard/forward Kaydie Grooms averaged 21.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game to lead USI against UIndy and Bellarmine. Senior guard Randa Harshbarger chipped in 14.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 steals per game, while senior forward Morgan Dahlstrom contributied 11.0 points and 14.0 rebounds per outing. Junior guard Alex Davidson rounded out USI's double-figure scorers with 11.0 points per contest.

• Season Leaders. Grooms and Dahlstrom continue to lead the Eagles in scoring with 18.4 and 15.4 points per game, respectively. Dahlstrom leads the GLVC with 9.9 rebounds per contest, while senior forward Harshbarger is averaging a team-high 3.6 assists per appearance.

• Grooms putting up big numbers. Grooms is averaging 21.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in USI's last four contests. She is currently third in the league in scoring.

• Career highs. Harshbarger had a career-high 21 points in USI's win over Indianapolis, while Davidson finished with a career-high 16 points in the Eagles win over Bellarmine.

• Stein milestones. Head Coach Rick Stein picked up his 250th regional victory with USI's win over Bellarmine. His next win at the PAC will be his 200th home win, while he is two wins shy of 200 against GLVC teams (counting post-season contests).

• USI in the Top 25. USI jumped three spots to No. 15 in the latest Division II Media Poll and one spot to No. 21 in the latest USA Today Sports/NCAA Division II Coaches' Poll. USI also is No. 12 in the latest Herosports.com Division II rankings and No. 16 in the Massey Ratings.

• Where do they stand? USI is currently ranked No. 3 in the latest GLVC Tournament rankings. The top eight teams will qualify for the GLVC Tournament based on a point rating system, which is detailed on page 9 of this week's notes.

• What's next? The Eagles host three straight at the PAC, starting Thursday against Missouri S&T. USI also hosts Truman State Saturday before ending the homestand against UW-Parkside January 25.

• A look at Missouri S&T. Senior guard Janie Arand averages 14.9 points per game to lead the Miners (7-8, 2-5 GLVC), who are coming off a 64-59 home win over William Jewell. Sophomore guard/forward Maddie Raley, a Haubstadt, Indiana, native, is chipping in 12.7 points per contest for Missouri S&T, which is 3-8 after starting the year with four straight wins.

• A look at Truman State. Freshman center Katie Jaseckas is averaging 11.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game to lead the Bulldogs (10-4, 5-2 GLVC), who are coming off a 57-46 home loss to No. 8 Drury Monday night.

• What's ahead? In addition to USI's home against against UW-Parkside, the Eagles visit McKendree January 27.

• Record book watch. Three players are in currently in USI's record books:

–Kaydie Grooms is seventh in free throws made (298) and three-point field goals made (124); eighth in three-point field goal attemps (325) and scoring (1,290); is 12th in blocks (57), steals (150) and assists (211); and is 19th in rebounds (462);

–Randa Harshbarger is sixth in assists (313) and is eighth in steals (169);

–Morgan Dahlstrom is ninth in rebounds (591), is tied for 13th in blocks (56), and is 28th in scoring (790).

• USI in statistical rankings. USI begins the week ranked first in the GLVC in three statistical categories including scoring defense, scoring margin and field goal percentage defense. The Eagles rank in the top five of 14 GLVC statistical categories and in the top 25 of three NCAA II statistical categories.

• Eagles in statistical rankings. Several Eagles were in the top 15 of GLVC statistical categories to begin the week:

–Morgan Dahlstrom (6 categories) ranks No. 1 in total rebounds (9.9 rpg) and defensive rebounds (6.5 drpg);

–Alex Davidson (2 categories) is No. 12 in three-point field goal percentage (.371) and three-pointers made per game (1.7;

–Kacy Eschweiler (1 category) is tied for No. 13 in blocks (0.8 bpg);

–Kaydie Grooms (6 categories) is No. 3 in scoring (18.4 ppg);

–Imani Guy (1 category) is tied for 10th in blocks (0.9 bpg)

–Randa Harshbarger (3 categories) is No. 2 in steals (3.3 spg).

• Magic Mark: 75 points. The Eagles are 395-75 (.840) all-time when scoring at least 75 points. USI is 268-26 (.912) since 1996-97 when reaching the 75-point plateau.

Courtesy: University of Southern Indiana Athletics