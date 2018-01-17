EVSC officials explain why school is canceled

Students need to be able to walk to school safely and the busses have to navigate through it (WFIE)

Despite some sunshine on Wednesday, students in the Evansville Vanderburgh County School Corporation get at least one more day to stay home.

The district announced Thursday's closure early in the evening after teams went out to evaluate conditions.

Thursday is the fourth snow day this year for the EVSC. Although many main roads are clear, a lot of side streets are not.

Students need to be able to walk to school safely, and the buses have to navigate through it.

The alert came in minutes after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

District leaders are paying careful attention to all side streets, especially in subdivisions and neighborhoods.

Throughout the day, nearly half a dozen EVSC members had been out monitoring conditions which are broken up into different zones.

It's what's underneath that's most dangerous.

Although the district is countywide, many students in the city walk to school, well, if they could see the path.

Teams will reevaluate on Thursday before making a decision about Friday.

It's also worth mentioning those school buses have a hard time bearing those slick streets and snow covered hills.

Makeup plans will be announced once school is back in session.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.