Driver accused of killing teen sledder says she wasn't drinking

We have new details released on the driver accused of hitting and killing a teen sledder in Newburgh.

Authorities said 20-year-old Galina Witte has a prior OWI conviction.

The probable cause affidavit shows Witte told authorities she hadn't been drinking, but she and her passenger had been vaping right before the crash.

It also shows Witte told them she had also taken the drug Clonazepam and that she has a prescription for it.

The drug is used to treat panic attacks and certain kinds of seizures, but the FDA says it can cause disorientation and confusion.

That crash killed Castle High School student Davis Collier.

Witnesses said Collier's sled hit a bump at the bottom of the hill near the old Lock and Dam and Collier couldn't bail off before her sled flew into traffic.

We're told she died at the scene.

Authorities said Witte failed field-sobriety tests, and that she had slow speech and red, glassy eyes at the hospital during her blood draw.

She was arrested for OWI. Authorities said since Witte has a prior OWI conviction last fall, she's now facing enhanced charges.

She posted bond Tuesday. A court hearing set for Friday, January 26.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.