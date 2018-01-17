Evansville working hard to clear the roads, keep ice away

The city of Evansville has been working hard to not only clear the roads but also to keep the ice away.

The main roads are clear, but many subdivision roads and sidewalks are still covered in snow.

The problem is during the day, the snow melts leaving a slush that re-freezes at night. City officials told us they send out the salt trucks nightly to try to melt some of that ice.

During a typical snow event, the city uses about 400 tons of salt, but as of last night, they've already used over 1,500 tons. Officials told us they are prepared to continue treating the roads until we get warmer temperatures.

All this work isn't cheap. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said the city has already spent over $100,00 on salt alone.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.