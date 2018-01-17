Shoppers line up for Fresh Thyme opening in Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Shoppers line up for Fresh Thyme opening in Evansville

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

There's a new place to grocery shop in Evansville. 

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market cut the ribbon on the new store on Wednesday on Burkhardt Road near Academy Sports.  

It officially opened Thursday morning at 7 a.m. and it was packed.

The first 250 shoppers in line for a ticket for a free bag of groceries. 

Employees told us many of their products are from local growers.  They also cut their own meats and make their sausage in-house.

Shoppers can get several bulk items and a lot of fresh produce. 

Fresh Thyme brings over 100 new jobs to the community.  

