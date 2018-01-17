Fresh Thyme opening in Evansville

There's a new place to grocery shop in Evansville.

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market cut the ribbon on the new store on Wednesday on Burkhardt Road near Academy Sports.

When it officially opens Thursday morning, you'll be able to get several bulk items and a lot of fresh produce.

Employees told us many of their products are from local growers.

Fresh Thyme brings over 100 new jobs to the community.

Doors open Thursday at 7 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.