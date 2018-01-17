Sunday alcohol sales on path to legality

Hoosiers are one step closer to being able to buy alcohol on Sundays.

In a 12-1 vote Wednesday morning, House committee members voted in favor of the bill allowing Sunday sales.

A manager at an Evansville liquor store told us it has really just been a matter of time until liquor stores can open their doors on Sundays, ending a decades-old ban on carryout sales.

The manager and his employees have been preparing for a while because they knew this was coming.

He said several regular customers come on Saturdays to stock up, so he expects a lot of people to bring business on Sundays.

Wednesday's bill passed by a house committee would limit Sunday sales to between noon and 8 p.m. A similar bill passed a Senate committee last week.

While Sunday sales will allow customers more freedom, it will eliminate the built in day off for employees.

"Yeah, I would like to be closed. It's a day I'm guaranteed to be off work. For my employees, they're guaranteed to have a day off work," said Manager Nathan Collins. "Now with it being open, sometimes we have people that have to work all week long because we're short staffed. I think everything that's going to sell on Sunday is pretty much the same stuff that's sold on Saturday."

Collins told us he often has customers who are not from Indiana. The number one question customers ask him is why they are closed on Sundays.

This bill now moves on to the full house for a vote which could happen as early as next week.

State Representative Ryan Hatfield told us he has been closely involved in the conversations around Sunday alcohol sales.

He said both Democrats and Republicans in the house are ready to deregulate this industry in a way that's responsible and safe.

Customers told us they have gotten used to stocking up on Saturday, but they want government out of their daily lives in this way.

Representative Hatfield calls them needless regulations and that allowing sales would be a good move for the state.

"The state of Indiana probably needs to move out of regulating our small business owners," Hatfield said. "This is a needless, prohibition style regulation that the state of Indiana like the rest of the country needs to move on from."

Right now, with the current ban on carryout alcohol sales, breweries are exempt. That is because there is a law that allows people to purchase beer from a brewery, even on Sunday, if it is brewed on site.

Carson's Brewery is one of those places where customers can stop in on a Sunday and walk out with a growler of beer.

The operations manager told us their highest "to go" sales of the week are on Sunday.

She said they have a loyal customer base, so she does not think legalizing Sunday alcohol sales will change much for the brewery. Indiana is one of just nine states that restrict or prohibit sales.

These bills have come and failed before.

This time Representative Hatfield said there seems to be a lot of momentum towards modernizing alcohol laws.

He expects Sunday sales to be legal in the coming weeks with a decision on making Sunday package liquor sales legal in Indiana before March.

