Dream Center delivers free meals to kids on snow days

For some, school is more than just a place to get an education. For many, it's a reliable place to get a warm meal, and when it is canceled, it could mean that a lot of kids will be missing out.

It's always busy at the Dream Center in Evansville, but it was a different kind of busy on Wednesday.

Dream center Officials and volunteers were preparing meals to deliver to kids who are stuck at home because of the snow day. It's an idea that started a few years ago.

"Three years ago, my wife actually dreamed up the idea of snow day meal patrol, where we come to the dream center in the morning, pack lunches and take them out to the neighborhood to share with our Dream Center family and friends," said Executive Director Jeremy Evans.

They get the food from the Tri-State food bank and other donations and on Wednesday, they prepared hundreds of lunches for the kids that attended the Dream Center who might need the food and then deliver them even with the icy roads.

"We know that if they are treacherous for us, they are the same way for our family and kids," Evans continued. "So, we want to take this one burden off of their plates."

We're told, for some kids, this might be the only meal that they get for the day and without receiving the take-home bags on Friday for the weekend, it's even more important.

Those lunches included a sandwich, some goldfish, and a cookie. That's all it takes to put a smile on their faces.

Dream Center officials and volunteers told us they prepared at least 200 meals.

