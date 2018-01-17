Flu death in Daviess Co. worries many

Flu is widespread in Kentucky and more than 40 other states, but fear of the flu is compounded by news that a Daviess County teen died from complications of the flu Monday.

Brookelynne Shannon, an eighth-grader at Burns Middle School, died Monday at Norton Children's Hospital from complications with the flu according to the family.

This has sparked even more conversation about how to protect yourself from this virus.

Health department officials are reporting 24 flu-related deaths in the state of Kentucky as of January 6.

According to Shannon's mother's Facebook post, Shannon came down with the flu around Christmas.

She had unbearable chest pain leading her to the ER three times and then Norton Children's Hospital on January second.

There, she had many complications including pneumonia.

We spoke with Anita Owens at the Green River District Health Department.

She said although the flu vaccine may not completely prevent you from getting the flu, it will prevent severe symptoms.

"Usually it's not always the flu virus that's the killer," she said. "It is an associated symptom. Sometimes somebody turns septic. It becomes another issue that actually causes the death"

There's really no excuse to not getting the vaccine.

"The vaccine is not a live virus vaccine," Owens said. "So you shouldn't feel sick. The most problem you may have is a sore arm where you got the shot."

Owens says the biggest red flag when you have the flu is any type of respiratory problem.

She said if you notice shortness of breath or chest pains, to go immediately to the ER or your physician.

