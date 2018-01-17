Kids enjoy day off school at CMOE

The Children's Museum of Evansville was crowded with families enjoying a day off from school (WFIE)

Tri-State students have been out of the classroom for several days, but on Thursday, many got out of the house for a little fun.

"We just came out today because we're tired of being in the house and having some cabin fever," said parent Chelsey Mangold.

The Children's Museum of Evansville was crowded with families enjoying a day off from school.

Kids got a chance to get out their energy while showing their creative side.

Parents said it's fun having their kids get out of the house for a while

"We had our time in the snow when we went sledding and had fun at home," said parent Sara Thomas. "It's just nice to get out. A little change of scenery, and so that's what brought us here today."

You can check school and business cancelations here.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.