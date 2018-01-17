Gibson Co. officials clearing secondary roads, concerns about aftermath

Side streets and subdivisions are still icy and covered in snow. This is a big problem for schools.

We were in Gibson County checking in on the progress to get everything cleared.

Roads crews have been hard at work pulling 12 to 14 hours shifts to try and make sure the roads are treated and clear.

We're told they are working on mainly secondary roads in the area.

Crews said there is now also a concern for what could come after the snow and ice.

"When the ground freezes and thaws like this that's when we have road damage; that's what creates all the potholes that we have to deal with. That's what we are concerned with now," said Gibson Highway Supt. Chuck Lewis.

If you see a snow plow on the road, crews also said to be sure to slow down and give them plenty of room.

