Daviess Co. house fire under investigation

Crews battled a house fire in Daviess County.

It broke out about 3:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Sutter Loop East.

We're told investigators believe the fire started after someone dumped an ashtray into a garbage can.

We're told the family got out of the house okay.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to the kitchen.

