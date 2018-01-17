Daviess Co. house fire under investigation - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Daviess Co. house fire under investigation

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Crews battled a house fire in Daviess County. 

It broke out about 3:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Sutter Loop East. 

We're told investigators believe the fire started after someone dumped an ashtray into a garbage can. 

We're told the family got out of the house okay. 

Fire officials said the fire was contained to the kitchen. 

