Cold weather impacts Mesker Park Zoo

The cold weather has also impacted the Mesker Park Zoo. Crews have been working overtime to get all of the zoo open.

Right now, only Amazonia is open to the public.

During these cold snaps, animals have access to the indoors. We're told they're also given extra food for the calories.

The zoo has several events coming up like the "Teddy Bear Clinic," and they're also gearing up for the 2018 orchid escape that's coming up before Valentine's Day.

"We maintain a couple miles worth of roads and trails inside the zoo," said Botanical Curator Paul Bouseman. "We have our schedule prioritized so the animals come first, and then our staff and our visitors who we always welcome back on that next sunny day."

Paul said they anticipate to have everything cleared and ready to go by 9 a.m. on Thursday.

