Fire officials ask for help in arson investigation

The Gibson County State Fire Marshal is asking for help in an arson investigation.

The fire broke out in the early morning hours of Sunday, January 7 at a house on East First Street in Hazleton.

The house was vacant at the time of the fire.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered if there is an arrest.

