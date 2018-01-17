Roads still hazardous despite sunny weather

Police said don't let the sun fool you. Roads in Madisonville are still slick and hazardous.

Officers were out Wednesday morning to check out conditions.

They said the right lane of I-69 is mainly clear but has patches of snow and ice.

The main roads in Madisonville are mostly passable, but side streets are still snow covered.

Hopkins County School District has already canceled classes for Thursday.

