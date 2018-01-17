Mexican immigrant blames "black magic" for molesting young girl

A Mexican immigrant blames "black magic" for molesting a seven-year-old girl in Evansville.

Huber Morales, 24, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Tuesday. He's accused of having sex with the girl and giving her genital herpes.

Morales admitted to touching the girl inappropriately three times and having sex with her twice but said it was because "strong black magic" was used against him.

He also told police was born in Mexico and is in the United States illegally.

We're told he wrote an apology letter to the girl before he was booked.

He is in the jail on two counts of child molesting with no bond.

