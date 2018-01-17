Food pantry donations drop after 'season of giving'

The so-called "season of giving" is over where charities usually see a boost in donations. Food banks and food pantries get a lot of help during that time, but they sometimes feel forgotten after the holiday season.

We checked in on a Warrick County food pantry to see how things are going for them as they started out 2018.

People in need in Warrick County walk through the doors of the Newburgh Area Food Pantry once a month to pick up what they need to feed their families, but volunteers can only give them what they have.

"We have a bin at Schnucks, and right around Christmas, it was full a lot. But now, you know, there was a box of lasagna noodles in it today," said Co-Director of the Newburgh Area Food Pantry Leslie Grimm.

In addition to food, donations come in the form of money. Thousands of dollars come from companies here in the Tri-State every year, but that money doesn't stretch as far as you think it would.

Food Pantry volunteers spend about $1,200 a week from those donations stocking the shelves with food. As soon as they put it out, it's gone.

Grimm and other volunteers try to make the place look like a grocery store instead of your typical food pantry. It's something they say the people they serve appreciate.

The shelves are always stocked with the staples like spaghetti. But did you know there are some things that people, when they come here, really look forward to getting? Like beets and coffee.

"People love to have the choices, and when they see a specialty item, these will fly off the shelves," said Grimm.

The Pantry helps about 150 families every month. Those families range from young with kids to retirees trying to spread out their social security checks to cover their expenses.

When those donations come in, they rarely go to waste.

"Just bring it. We'll sort through it," said Grimm. "If it's not something we can use, we pitch it, but we are able to use a lot more than people think we are."

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved