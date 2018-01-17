Wildcat Wearhouse closes Owensboro location

Wildcat Wearhouse has closed its Owensboro location.

According to a Wednesday morning press release, the University of Kentucky has recently made significant changes to its licensing program which affected the 20-year-old business approach of the company.

Wildcat Wearhouse owner, Doug Schneider, had this to say about the closing,

“We are working hard to adjust our business model to be able to continue to offer unique and top quality UK shirts at affordable prices. Until we’ve established a new approach, we’ve had to make some tough decisions. We are extremely thankful for the opportunities we’ve had to serve the Big Blue Fans of Owensboro, but economically, we saw this as the best decision.”

Wildcat Wearhouse has 16 locations across Kentucky.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.