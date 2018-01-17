EPD arrests pair after east side robberies

Evansville police have arrested two people in connection with two separate robberies that happened on the east side on Tuesday.

The first incident happened at Eastland Mall around 12:30 p.m. and the second in the parking lot of Best Buy just before 2 p.m.

According to police, in both cases, 28-year-old Blake Whitson, of Evansville, stole a wallet or purse from someone. Police say he then fled the scenes in a car driven by 25-year-old Stephanie Teague, of Evansville.

In between the crimes, police say the pair used the first victim’s stolen credit card to make purchases at a gas station.

The second victim was able to provide a detailed car description and license plate information.

Shortly after the second robbery, Eastland Mall Security notified police the suspect's car was back at the mall and the suspects had entered the mall.

Officers set up a perimeter around the mall and arrested Whitson and Teague when they came outside. They are both charged with two counts robbery, fraud on a financial institution and fraud

