Watch Now on Sunrise: Still Frigid, Schools Closed Again, Food Bank Donation Drop

Schools and businesses across the Tri-State are closed or on delays due to the winter weather.More >>
Frigid temps are closing schools again for Wednesday. Even though safety is paramount, it's leaving thousands of parents all over 14 NEWS country struggling to find childcare.More >>
The Newburgh Town Council responds to a deadly sledding accident that happened over the weekend.More >>
Warrick County Highway crews have been busy trying to clear the roads for a few days now.More >>
Days of winter weather are taking a toll on the roads, making driving dangerous for anyone. There are some things you can do to keep yourself safe. Who better to learn those tips than from a driving instructor?More >>
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
The new state would largely split the current state of California along urban and coastal vs. rural and noncoastal lines.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
People also felt the"boom" from the likely meteor, which registered a 2.0 in magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.More >>
The 10-year-old boy who was held hostage in a weekend standoff said he was only “a little bit scared” during his 30-hours as a kidnapping victim.More >>
After seeing a homeless man bleeding through his socks on the train, a single father took the shoes off his feet and gave them away.More >>
Doctors say the boy had a severe case of the flu which caused a pneumonia complication that lead to sepsis and death.More >>
Tuesday's snow storm has coated many Mid-South roads in a sheet of ice, turning driving conditions into a dangerous game.More >>
