Parents react to schools closing again

Frigid temps are closing schools again for Wednesday.

Even though safety is paramount, it's leaving thousands of parents all over 14 NEWS country struggling to find childcare.

"Thank goodness my mother lives in Evansville, she's been trying to help us out," said an Evansville Catholic Schools parent, Carolyn Wininger. "But, if she has something to do, we're stuck! I had to take off Friday without pay, and I'm trying to make up hours for the rest of this week, so It's hard."

School administrators want students to be in class, but tell us, weather sometimes gets in the way.

"We want to make sure that it's very safe driving conditions for our school bus drivers out in full force on mornings and afternoons," explained EVSC's Chief Communications Officer, Jason Woebkenburg. "We really take note about the conditions of roads of both in town and out in the county, flat roads, and hilly roads out in the county. Those can certainly make a difference on how safe it is for buses to transport students."

The Wininger's and their daughter, Catherine are looking forward to school being back in session.

"I'm hoping for Thursday," said Carolyn Wininger.

"We have our fingers crossed," her husband, Brett told us.

