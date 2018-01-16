Indiana Comes Up Short At No. 14 Maryland

– Indiana took No. 14 Maryland down to the wire but couldn’t pull through as it fell 74-70 at Xfinity Center on Tuesday night.

Four players scored in double figures led by 18 points each from senior forward Amanda Cahill, who added nine rebounds, and freshman guard Jaelynn Penn. Freshman guard Bendu Yeaney contributed her first career double-double with 10 points, all in the second half, and a career-high 10 rebounds. Senior guard Tyra Buss rounded out the Hoosiers leading scorers, posting 14 points and a game-high eight assists while freshman forward Linsey Marchese added a career-high eight points off the bench.

The Hoosiers (8-12, 1-6 B1G) battled for 40 minutes with the defending league champion Terrapins, shooting 44.1 percent from the field and went 48.1 percent from the 3-point line where they knocked down a season-high 12 triples. IU was able to outrebound Maryland, 35-31, and dished out 17 assists on 26 made field goals. However, turnovers hindered Indiana again, committing 16 in the loss leading to 20 points for the Terps.

Maryland (16-3, 5-1 B1G) was paced by 16 points from sophomore guard Kaila Charles and 15 points from senior guard Kristen Confoy. The Terps shot 49.1 percent from the floor and went 54.5 percent from 3-point range (6-for-11).

Buss kept things tied, 5-5, in the early goings, as she scored five of her nine first half points in the first three and a half minutes. A 5-0 Terp run pushed its lead out in the next minute with a triple by Confoy, who hit three in the opening quarter. Penn connected from long range with 4:15 remaining but five turnovers in the quarter allowed Maryland to take an 18-13 lead after one.

Penn opened the second hitting once again from three just under a minute into the quarter. Maryland’s lead would stretch to four, but back-to-back buckets from Buss and a conventional 3-point play from Marchese tied the game up at 22-all with 5:39 to go until halftime. Three lead changes and three ties were exchanged in the second quarter alone, as IU led as many as four, 29-25, with 2:05 remaining on back-to-back Cahill and Penn 3-pointers. IU seemed to have the momentum heading into the halftime on Penn’s 3-pointer with 20 seconds left. But the Terps would get the final say on the inbound with two seconds remaining was enough time for Channise Lewis to drain a three to tie the game at 33-33.

Exchanging buckets to open the third, Maryland would open its lead up to what would be its largest on a 6-0 run with 5:22 to play that forced an Indiana timeout. Penn knocked down another 3-pointer out of the timeout as IU mounted its own 5-0 run to tie it at 48-48. An offensive grab and putback by Marchese and 3-pointers from Yeaney and Buss, who hit as the buzzer sounded on the third, gave IU a 56-52 lead.

Cahill hit her third 3-pointer of the night to open the fourth, giving her team its largest lead with a 59-52 advantage. But the Terps took over, going on an 8-0 run to take over the lead with 7:26 remaining. Indiana would battle back, taking the lead again five different times throughout the fourth with its final 2:25 left as Buss found Cahill at the free throw line to go up 70-69. But that would mark the Hoosiers final made field goal of the evening, as sophomore guard Eleanna Christinaki connected in transition. The Hoosiers had chances to regain the lead in the final minute but just couldn’t convert as Charles came out of the timeout to score off the glass with 41 seconds remaining. Christinaki would ice the game with one in the bonus with 10 seconds left as Buss’s triple rimmed in and out with time expiring.

UP NEXT

Indiana travels to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff in Breslin Center is set for 4 p.m. ET live on Big Ten Network.

Courtesy: Indiana Media Relations