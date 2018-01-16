Town council working to prevent another tragedy after teen's death

Until further notice, the council has ordered the area of French Island Trail near the Old Lock and Dam Park to be closed to traffic. (WFIE)

The Newburgh Town Council responds to a deadly sledding accident that happened over the weekend.

Newburgh Town Council members say they are devastated after learning about the tragic accident that happened here over the weekend. 16 year-old Davis Collier was killed when the sled she was on slid into oncoming traffic.

Now, the town council is looking at ways to try and prevent something like that from happening again. The Newburgh Town Council issued a statement on Tuesday, following Collier's death.

Saying their thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this time. The council also says their top priority is the safety of Newburgh citizens.

They tell us they are considering what action should be taken with regard to sledding at the park. Nearby restaurant owners say something needs to be done.

"I think we are all saddened because this is tragedy in our community, a young life has been taken," Jacquie Schen, Edgewater Grille Owner, explained. "There are answers that we have to come up with to stop this from happening and try to prevent it. It takes a community to work with. There is an answer we just have to find it."

