Warrick Co. road crews busy with snow cleanup

Warrick County Highway crews have been busy trying to clear the roads for a few days now.

Highway Engineer Robert Howard says crews have been working around the clock treating the roads using salt and other products such as beet heat, which helps ice to melt at a lower temperature.

Howard says he feels the highway department was prepared for the recent weather events and on Tuesday about 12 trucks were out treating the roads. We're told so far crews have used about 900 tons of salt.

Howard says crews usually begin on the main roads and then work to clear off secondary roads and subdivisions. Howard says crews will be out treating roads for as long as need be.

