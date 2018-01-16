Driving instructors' tips for winter roads: you can't be too careful

Days of winter weather are taking a toll on the roads, making driving dangerous for anyone.

There are some things you can do to keep yourself safe. Who better to learn those tips than from a driving instructor?

Behind the Wheel driving school in Evansville has not been busy the past few days. That is because whenever school is canceled, driving lessons are canceled too.

It is a precaution they take because the roads are dangerous for drivers of all ages. They have some tips you want to know before you go.

Drivers of any age should embrace winter roads with one thing in mind, leaving yourself an out.

"If something happens can you maneuver your car to keep your car on the road, and so forth," says Todd Erwin, owner of Behind the Wheel "The problem that we have in Vanderburgh County is the rural roads are pretty narrow. So when the snow is pushed to the road, it only makes one lane for the car to go through, or three-quarters of a lane."

You may have to stop and pull over to the side, creating another challenge, pulling your car out of the snow. Erwin says another problem to look out for is snow covered left turn lanes.

"So if you go into a deceleration lane, a lot of people go too fast because it's too icy," Erwin explained. "If you want to make a left turn it's very slushy there, and that's a problem too."

The City of Evansville Street Department says these left turn lanes can remain covered even though the main road is clear.

"We don't always go in the turn lane because it means the truck has to go off route. We try to stay on route and clear the lanes going through. Once we those main ones come through then we try to come back and clear off those turn lanes when we possibly can," says Transportation & Services Executive Director Todd Robertson.

Clear or not, ice is an invisible threat on the road, so Erwin stresses staying focused.

"A lot of people lose focus. We have a tendency to think that it's clear so we drive with one hand. We drive with our hands lose on the wheel. As a driver, this is where bad weather, you have to become a defensive driver instead of an aggressive driver," says Erwin.

Erwin advises avoiding driving all together if you do not have to be out. If you do, remember that the speed limit is based on ideal driving conditions. That means that drivers should be following the basic speed law and only drive as fast as the current road conditions allow for safe travel.

