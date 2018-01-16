Women's basketball to host 'We Back Pat' night on Friday

The University of Evansville women's basketball team will be hosting its annual "We Back Pat" game when the Purple Aces take on Illinois State at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 18th to support the Pat Summitt Foundation in its mission to raise awareness of and to defeat Alzheimer's disease.

UE players and coaches will be wearing co-branded "We Back Pat" shooting shirts for the game and fans are encouraged to wear purple to show their support for the fight against Alzheimer's disease. The first 150 fans in attendance at Friday's game will receive a purple "We Back Pat" t-shirt.

Legendary head coach Pat Summitt spent 38 seasons as head coach of The University of Tennessee's women's basketball team, winning eight NCAA Division One national championships and amassing 1,098 NCAA victories. Summitt was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease in 2011 and lived with the disease for nearly five years before her battle ended on June 28, 2016.

The Pat Summitt Foundation was launched on November 27th, 2011 and in 2015, The Pat Summitt Clinic was created at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. The clinic, which opened in December 2016, greatly improves access to healthcare services for families and patients facing Alzheimer's disease in a facility created to advance Alzheimer's research, detection, treatment, family caregiver support, and ultimately, lead to a cure.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations