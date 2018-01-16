3 Tri-State brothers turning snow days into pay days

School might be out for many children in the Tri-State, but this trio of young brothers are still busy at work.

With a little help from their parents, the kids have started their own shoveling business.

In the Oak Meadow subdivision, you'll find three brothers turning the use of their shovels into cash. Something you wouldn't expect from a 7, 5, and 3-year-old.

Charlie, Breaker and Ace started passing out their business cards.

It all started with the boys just wanting to help their neighbors out, by shoveling their porches, free of charge. Pretty soon they've made close to $50.

"They offer them donations, we're doing it free of charge, but they've offered them $10 or $15 to do it, which is a million dollars in their book," explained Justin Riat, the boys' father. "It means more Legos, or whatever is important to them."

And the lessons learned out of the classroom, sometimes, are the most important.

