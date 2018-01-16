Ohio Co. hit hard with snow, ice

Ohio County Schools closed on Thursday because of the flu, because of the flu and snow and ice in the forecast they closed on Friday as well.

Another round of snow moved through Monday, canceling school for Tuesday and Wednesday and the decision for the rest of the week? Well, that will be made Wednesday as well.

Ohio County Schools Superintendent Scott Lewis tells us, because of the issues they have been having with the flu the snow actually came at a good time and it will help the flu from spreading to other students.

"We are hoping when we come back we've gotten rid of all that so we can get back to educating kids and if you only have half of them in your building or a little more its hard for teachers to adapt," said Superintendent Lewis.

Lewis tells us that it isn't looking good for the kids to get to come back to school for the rest of the week at this point because some of the roads are still in bad shape.

"They have concentrated on cleaning the main roads, but the back roads really haven't been touched yet," explained Superintendent Lewis.

He tells us that even if the kids are off the rest of the week they have days in place to make up for the snow days and will still be in good shape for the rest of the year.

