Bitter cold temps forces Maintenance Dept. to change approach to clearing roads

The frigid cold temperatures are making it more difficult for crews to clear roads in Evansville.

They have to change plans to handle the roads in this extreme chill. The Street Maintenance Department has to take a different approach when the temperatures drop as low as they did overnight and into Tuesday.

Crews use a different mixture of treated salt specifically intended to lower the salt's freezing point. The mixture can include brine, beat juice or calcium chloride.

Street Maintenance says the goal is to get down to the pavement as soon as possible. They have reached that goal pretty well for those primary roads.

But some secondary roads are still difficult for drivers.

"We can't say that we can get every street because we're not set up to do every street," Todd Robertson, Transportation & Services Executive Director, explained. "We do take calls in for those who call us in on secondary roads. We kind of categorize a list, and sometimes we're able to get some areas. Perhaps as we work off the list some roads will thaw out by mother nature before we get there."

It's not just the Street Maintenance Department that has been working around the clock.

Crews were out again Tuesday at Evansville-Vanderburgh Schools, getting ready for students to return as soon as possible.

